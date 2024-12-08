Trump Reaffirms Plan to End Birthright Citizenship, But Details Remain Unclear

President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his plan to end birthright citizenship in the United States on his first day in office, although he did not provide specific details on how he intends to bypass the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil.

In an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump expressed his commitment to eliminating birthright citizenship but acknowledged the challenge of changing a provision enshrined in the Constitution. “We’re going to have to get it changed. We’ll maybe have to go back to the people,” Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker, referring to the potential need for a national referendum or other political avenues.

When asked if he planned to make the change through executive action, Trump replied, “If we can, through executive action,” but added that the issue had been delayed due to the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was going to do it through executive action but then we had to fix Covid first, to be honest with you,” Trump explained. “We have to end it. It’s ridiculous.”

Trump's stance on birthright citizenship is part of his broader immigration policy, which has included efforts to tighten border security and reduce illegal immigration. However, his claim that only the United States grants birthright citizenship is inaccurate. Several other countries, including Brazil and Canada, also offer birthright citizenship.

The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States." Changing this provision would require a constitutional amendment, which would need approval by two-thirds of both houses of Congress and ratification by three-fourths of the states.

While Trump has made his opposition to birthright citizenship a key part of his platform, it remains unclear how he plans to achieve this change within the confines of the U.S. Constitution. Legal experts have noted that any move to end birthright citizenship would likely face significant legal challenges and opposition from lawmakers.