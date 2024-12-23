Trump Revives Push for US Control of Greenland, Names Ken Howery as Denmark Ambassador

US President-elect Donald Trump has reignited discussions about the United States taking control of Greenland, describing it as a vital national security asset. This declaration came alongside his announcement of Ken Howery, a PayPal co-founder, as his pick for U.S. ambassador to Denmark.

Trump’s Renewed Interest in Greenland

Trump, who previously floated the idea of purchasing Greenland during his presidency, doubled down on the notion over the weekend. In a post on Truth Social, he stated, “For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

The suggestion echoes Trump’s earlier attempt to explore buying Greenland during his first administration. The idea was met with firm rejection by Denmark, which has sovereignty over the autonomous territory. Following Denmark’s response, Trump canceled a planned state visit to the country.

Strategic Importance of Greenland

Greenland, the world’s largest island that isn’t a continent, holds significant geopolitical and economic value. Positioned in the Arctic, it offers access to a region rich in natural resources such as gold, silver, copper, uranium, and potentially oil. The Arctic is also a key area in global climate research and a hotbed of competition among nations for control over resources and trade routes.

Russia’s recent claims to territories near Greenland’s Exclusive Economic Zone have heightened its strategic importance. As an autonomous part of Denmark, Greenland has also maintained close ties with Europe and receives funding through its association with the European Union.

A Push for Panamanian Canal Fee Reductions

Trump’s comments on Greenland followed a demand directed at Panama over the weekend. He called for Panamanian authorities to reduce fees for U.S. ships transiting the Panama Canal or return control of the canal to the United States. This added another layer to his broader vision of strengthening U.S. strategic control over key global assets.

Ken Howery’s Appointment

Announcing his nomination of Howery for ambassador, Trump said, “Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States.” The role places Howery in a critical position to navigate the diplomatic tensions that could arise from the renewed focus on Greenland.

Here is What Else You Need to Know

The US has long considered acquiring Greenland, with discussions dating back to 1867. While Trump’s proposal is not new, it underscores the island’s enduring strategic value. Whether this latest push gains traction remains uncertain, as Danish officials and Greenland’s leadership have consistently rejected any suggestion of a sale.