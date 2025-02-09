Trump Revokes Security Clearances for Biden, Blinken, and Others, Citing National Security Concerns

Washington: On Saturday, President Donald Trump revoked the security clearances of former President Joe Biden and several of his top security officials, including Antony Blinken.

The White House posted a statement on X, revealing that Trump had decided to stop Biden's security clearance and daily intelligence briefings, citing concerns over his ability to manage sensitive information.

The statement also pointed to a 2021 decision by Biden, who had limited Trump's access to classified information, setting a precedent that Trump now claims applies to Biden as well.

The White House in the post stated, "There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings. He set this precedent in 2021 when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents. The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from "poor memory" and, even in his "prime," could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our National Security -JOE, YOU'RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In addition to Biden, Trump also targeted other prominent Democrats, including former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, all vocal critics of Trump.

In a comment to the New York Post, Trump labelled Blinken a "bad guy" and called for his access to be revoked.

While the practical impact of Trump's decision remains unclear, former presidents typically do not retain security clearances. Although they have access to all classified information while in office, this access ends once they leave the presidency, according to CNN.

Trump's move to revoke Biden’s clearance comes exactly four years after Biden made a similar decision against Trump, citing his "erratic behaviour" surrounding the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Trump argued that Biden’s 2021 decision to restrict his access set an unfair precedent, which he now says justifies his actions.

Trump also referenced the Hur Report, which did not charge Biden with a crime but described him as forgetful, raising concerns about his ability to protect classified information properly.