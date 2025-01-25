Trump's Chief of Staff Blocks Elon Musk's Entry into White House's West Wing

Washington: President Donald Trump's newly appointed Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles has reportedly barred billionaire Elon Musk from securing a permanent spot in the West Wing of the White House.

Wiles, veteran Florida political fixer and the first female chief of staff, made it clear that anyone who wants to become bigger than Trump or work independently will not be allowed to stay in Trump's inner circle.

According to local media reports, Musk, known for overshadowing Trump with his ability to attract media attention, has been kept away from the President's inner circle. Chief of Staff Susan Wiles, known for her calm and composed demeanor, is there to ensure that anyone threatening to outshine Trump does not stay close to his power base.

When asked by a reporter if Musk would be given a position in the West Wing, Trump denied it. “No,” Trump said. “He’s getting an office for about 20 people that we’re hiring to make sure that these [savings] get implemented.”

Reports suggest Musk actively lobbied for an office near the Oval Office. However, his team has been placed in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is adjacent to the White House but not part of the main West Wing.

Musk’s growing influence has reportedly led to tensions within Trump’s circle. Online discussions have even jokingly referred to Musk as the “power behind President Trump,” with some dubbing Trump as “Vice-President Trump” due to Musk’s knack for dominating the limelight.

Trump Picks First Woman White House Chief of Staff: Know About Susie Wiles

President Donald Trump named Susie Wiles, the defacto manager of his presidential campaign, as his White House chief of staff. Wiles becomes the first woman to hold this influential role.

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again," Trump said in a statement.

"It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”