Trump Dials Putin In Major Bid To End Ukraine War, Russia Agrees To Start Negotiations Immediately

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday informed that Russia has agreed to begin the negotiations to end the Ukraine war which will “start immediately” after having a lengthy phone conversation with President Vladimir Putin . Taking to his own social media platform Truth Social, President Trump posted a long note giving out details of his conversation with Putin.

President Trump said that he had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with Vladimir Putin of Russia during which they discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar , and various other subjects.

“We both reflected on the great history of our nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many! We each talked about the strengths of our respective nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together,” the President said.

Trump-Putin discuss Russia-Ukraine war

Revealing what the two leaders discussed about the Ukraine war, Trump's long post reads, “…first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia-Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it.”

US-Russia agree to start negotiations to end Ukraine war immediately

Further in his post, Trump informed, “We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now.”

“I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful," he said.

'This war would have never started if…,' says Trump