Published 22:58 IST, February 12th 2025
Trump Dials Putin In Major Bid To End Ukraine War, Russia Agrees To Start Negotiations Immediately
President Trump, who had a lengthy phone conversation with Putin, said that Russia has agreed to "start immediately" negotiations on Ukraine war.
- World News
- 3 min read
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday informed that Russia has agreed to begin the negotiations to end the Ukraine war which will “start immediately” after having a lengthy phone conversation with President Vladimir Putin . Taking to his own social media platform Truth Social, President Trump posted a long note giving out details of his conversation with Putin.
President Trump said that he had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with Vladimir Putin of Russia during which they discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar , and various other subjects.
“We both reflected on the great history of our nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many! We each talked about the strengths of our respective nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together,” the President said.
Trump-Putin discuss Russia-Ukraine war
Revealing what the two leaders discussed about the Ukraine war, Trump's long post reads, “…first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia-Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it.”
US-Russia agree to start negotiations to end Ukraine war immediately
Further in his post, Trump informed, “We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now.”
“I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful," he said.
'This war would have never started if…,' says Trump
Reiterating what Trump has said during his previous comments on Ukraine war, the US President mentioned, “Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost! I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon.”
Updated 00:16 IST, February 13th 2025