Published 21:03 IST, January 28th 2025
Trump Signs Executive Order To 'Immediately' Build Israel-Style Iron Dome In America
Trump signed an executive order to "immediately" start construction of Israel-style Iron Dome missile shield in America.
- World News
- 3 min read
Washington: In a big move to boost national security, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to develop a cutting-edge US missile defence system modelled after Israel's Iron Dome. Termed a "next-generation missile defence shield," the initiative aims to counter evolving threats from Russia, China, and North Korea.
For the unversed, Trump had announced that the US would build its own Iron Dome defence system. "We need to immediately begin the construction of a state-of-the-art iron dome missile defence shield which will be able to protect Americans. You know, we protect other countries, but we don't protect ourselves. And when Ronald Reagan wanted to do it many years ago, luckily we didn't. We didn't have the technology then. It was a concept, but we didn't. And now we have phenomenal technology. You see that with Israel. We're out of 319 rockets. They knocked down just about every one of them. So I think the United States is entitled to that. And everything will be made right here in the USA, 100 per cent", the US President had said.
Unlike its Israeli counterpart, the U.S. version will be a sophisticated, multi-layered network designed to address an array of threats from ballistic and hypersonic missiles to advanced cruise missile systems.
Key Provisions of the Executive Order
The executive order tasks Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with submitting the system’s architectural blueprint, projected budget, and a prioritized list of locations to defend against nuclear-armed adversaries within 60 days.
Additionally, Hegseth is required to update the assessment of strategic missile threats to the United States.
About The US Iron Dome
The so-called “Iron Dome for America” will be a comprehensive air defence network aimed at:
- Defending Americans Nationwide: Deploy and maintain a next-generation missile defence shield to protect critical infrastructure and deter attacks.
- Second-Strike Capability: Ensure the ability to respond effectively to a nuclear or missile attack.
- Multi-Threat Defense: Countering ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles, and other next-generation threats.
- Satellite-Based Tracking: Accelerating deployment of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor layer to enable early detection and neutralization of global missile launches.
- Boost-Phase Interception: Developing space-based interceptors for neutralizing missiles shortly after launch.
- Layered Capabilities: Strengthening underlayer and terminal-phase intercept systems to defend against countervalue attacks.
- Advanced Custody Layer: Deploying the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture for precise targeting.
- Pre-Launch Neutralization: Technologies to thwart missile attacks before or during launch phases.
- Resilient Supply Chains: Securing components with advanced resilience and security features.
Israel’s Iron Dome
Israel’s Iron Dome is a battle-proven air defence system integral to its multi-layered network. It intercepts and neutralizes short-range rockets and missiles with a high success rate.
Since the Hamas-led assault on October 7, 2023, the Iron Dome, alongside other Israeli air defence systems, has played a critical role in protecting civilians from thousands of rocket attacks by Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah, and other Iran-backed groups like the Houthis.
Updated 21:57 IST, January 28th 2025