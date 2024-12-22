Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 06:26 IST, December 22nd 2024

Trump Taps 'Apprentice' Producer Mark Burnett as Special Envoy to UK

Mark Burnett is being tapped by the president-elect as special envoy to the United Kingdom.

Trump taps 'Apprentice' producer Mark Burnett as special envoy to UK | Image: AP

West Palm Beach : Mark Burnett, the power producer who helped reintroduce Donald Trump to a national television audience with "The Apprentice", is being tapped by the president-elect as special envoy to the United Kingdom in his upcoming administration.

"With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role," Trump announced on Saturday.

Burnett, who was born in London, helped produce hits like "Survivor" and "The Voice", but is perhaps best known for teaming up with Trump for "The Apprentice", which first aired on NBC in 2004.

Trump had been well-known in real estate and pop culture circles for decades. But the show helped again make him a household name -- though Trump severed ties with NBC in 2015, the same year he launched his first White House run.

The selection of Burnett continues Trump's trend of filling out his incoming administration with people who have high-profile backgrounds in television or politics, or both -- including his choice to be defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, a former co-host of "Fox and Friends Weekend", and ex-television doctor and unsuccessful Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz.

Trump's first campaign in 2016 was rocked by allegations about his conduct on "The Apprentice" and other appearances during his association with NBC, notably in footage in which he said he could sexually assault women and get away with it because he was a "star".

Almost a decade after he left his reality TV role, Trump's television career remains central to his biography and political rise. The show presented Trump Tower to tens of millions of people as a symbol of power and success before Trump launched his first campaign from the building's lobby.

"Mark is known for creating and producing some of the biggest shows in Television History," Trump wrote in his statement on Burnett, listing many of his biggest hits before adding, "most notably, 'The Apprentice'" and noting that Burnett "has won 13 Emmy Awards!" Special envoys are usually picked by presidents for the world's traditional hotspots, including the Middle East -- where Trump has already said he would like Steven Witkoff to fill the role. The United Kingdom, which has long enjoyed a "special relationship" with the US that makes it one of Washington's strongest global allies, is not typically a candidate for such posts.

But Trump has announced a series of special envoy positions to several top loyalists ahead of Inauguration Day on January 20, including his former ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell who he chose as envoy for special missions. That announcement joined previous ones including Adam Boehler as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, and Keith Kellogg to serve as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Trump also announced on December 2 that he was picking billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens for the more standard role of US ambassador to Britain. That might raise questions about how a special UK envoy could overlap duties, but the president-elect said in his statement that Burnett "will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges".

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 06:27 IST, December 22nd 2024

Donald Trump

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.