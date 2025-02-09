Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • Trump Throws Shade at Time’s Musk Cover: ‘Is Time Magazine Still in Business?’

Published 12:13 IST, February 9th 2025

Trump Throws Shade at Time's Musk Cover: 'Is Time Magazine Still in Business?'

Time Magazine’s latest cover features tech mogul Elon Musk seated at the iconic Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, coffee cup in hand.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Trump Throws Shade at Time’s Musk Cover: ‘Is Time Magazine Still in Business?’ | Image: X

New Delhi, India: US President Donald Trump gave a quirky reaction when asked about Time Magazine’s latest cover, which features tech mogul Elon Musk seated at the iconic Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, coffee cup in hand. 

When questioned about the cover, Trump responded, “Is Time magazine still in business? I didn’t even know that.”  

Time also wrote a story, titled ‘Inside Elon Musk’s War on Washington’ that dives into Musk’s growing influence in the federal government since Trump assumed office on January 20 last month.

As head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has been pushing for major bureaucratic reforms. 

According to the article by Simon Schuster and Brian Bennett, Musk’s actions have left “millions of government workers at Musk’s mercy.” The piece even suggests that Musk answers to “no one but the President himself.”

"So far, Musk appears accountable to no one but President Trump, who handed his campaign benefactor a sweeping mandate to bring the government in line with his agenda. DOGE directed all of Time's questions about its work to the White House, which declined to comment," Schuster and Bennett wrote.

However, Trump dismissed rumors of Musk taking over the presidency, stating, “It’s not happening,” citing constitutional requirements that presidents must be natural-born US citizens, something Musk, born in South Africa, does not qualify for.  

Updated 12:23 IST, February 9th 2025

Donald Trump

