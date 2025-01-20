Trump to Sign 200 Executive Orders on His 1st Day at White House: Report

Washington: Soon after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump is likely to sign some 200 executive orders, including those related to immigration, border security, energy and governance, media reports quoted citing his close aide.

An executive order is an order issued unilaterally by the president which carries the force of law. Unlike legislation, executive orders do not require Congressional approval. Though the Congress cannot overturn them, they can be challenged in the court of law.

"The breadth of the orders, which would make major changes to immigration, energy and government hiring policies, illustrates the urgency with which Trump and his team plan to launch an ambitious agenda," PTI reported quoting The Wall Street Journal.

In a briefing with senior Republican leaders, Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, revealed that the executive orders will include declaring an emergency on the southern border, preparing military deployment on the borders, classifying cartels as "foreign terrorist organisations", reinstating the "Remain in Mexico" policy, ending the "Catch and Release" policy, and declaring emergency related to energy.

Also on the list are opening up offshore and Arctic drilling, speeding up pipeline licensing/construction, reforms to remove government employees and rescinding DEI and gender-related orders.

Giving a preview of the executive orders at Trump's 'victory rally' in downtown Washington, Miller said, "He (Trump) has always been fighting for all of us. And what is that going to look like come Monday afternoon? It's going to mean an executive order ending border invasion, sending illegal immigrants home, and taking America back." "It's going to mean the eradication of criminal cartels and foreign gangs which are preying on our people. It's going to mean justice for every American citizen who has lost a loved one to an illegal alien," Miller added.

Trump, 78, is also expected to roll back some of the executive orders and actions of outgoing President Joe Biden .

Prominent among them include the Paris Climate agreement, lifting restrictions on fossil fuel production, and expanding domestic oil drilling.