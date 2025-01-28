Tucker Carlson Claims 'Biden Administration Did, They Tried to Kill Putin', Without Evidence

New York: Right-wing conservative American and former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has made a shocking accusation against the Joe Biden administration, alleging they attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, though he provided no evidence to support his explosive claim.

In the latest episode of his podcast, "The Tucker Carlson Show," Carlson claimed, "The Biden administration did, they tried to kill Putin," during a conversation with journalist Matt Taibbi.

When journalist Matt Taibbi casually interjected with a “Really?”, Carlson doubled down on his assertion.

“Yes, yes, they did, which is insane,” Carlson continued, pondering who would control Russia’s nuclear arsenal if Putin were to die.

“That’s demented that you would even think of something like that,” he added, without offering any evidence to back his claim. “So why were they? Because chaos is a screen that protects them.”

Carlson also admitted uncertainty about the U.S. government’s motives: “I mean, I don’t know this. That’s just like watching what they’re doing, I’m like ‘Why would they be doing that?’”

Carlson's claim remains unsupported by any concrete evidence, and his remarks have sparked significant controversy. He was dismissed from Fox News in 2023 amid the network's legal battles over false claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

While the Biden administration has yet to respond to these allegations.