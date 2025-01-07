Two Bodies Found In JetBlue Plane's Landing Gear Compartment At Florida Airport

Florida: The airport officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in South Florida, on Monday night, discovered two bodies in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection. The two unknown bodies were discovered in the wheel well area at the airport. Reports suggested that the airline confirmed the discovery was made during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection.

As per the reports, the plane had arrived from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York shortly after 11 pm. The identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation.

JetBlue expressed grief over the incident, stating, "This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred."

This incident is the second time in a month that a body has been found in the wheel well of an airplane. In late December, a body was discovered in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it landed in Maui from Chicago.