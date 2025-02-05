Search icon
  • UK Foreign Minister Says Palestinians Must 'Live And Prosper' In Gaza And West Bank

Published 18:18 IST, February 5th 2025

UK Foreign Minister Says Palestinians Must 'Live And Prosper' In Gaza And West Bank

Lammy was speaking in Kyiv, Ukraine a day after U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to forcibly transfer hundreds of thousands of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.

David Lammy | Image: AP

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said Wednesday that Palestinians should be able to live and prosper in Gaza and the West Bank, while acknowledging that most of Gaza had been reduced to rubble.

Lammy was speaking in Kyiv, Ukraine a day after U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to forcibly transfer hundreds of thousands of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.

"We've always been clear in our belief that we must see two states, we must see Palestinians able to live and prosper in their homelands, in Gaza and the West Bank," he told a news briefing.

Palestinians view Trump's proposal as ethnic cleansing, an attempt to drive them from their homeland after Israel's 15-month offensive against Hamas rendered much of it uninhabitable.

It was also seen as an attempt to liquidate their decades-long struggle for a state, which has wide international support.

Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan — close U.S. allies at peace with Israel — have condemned such plans and roundly rejected Trump's suggestion that they take in more Palestinian refugees.

 

Updated 18:18 IST, February 5th 2025

