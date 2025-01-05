Ukraine Launches New Offensive in Russia's Kursk Region Amid Rising War Casualties

Kyiv: The Ukrainian military has initiated a fresh offensive in Russia's Kursk region as Moscow's forces advance further into eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian ministry confirmed efforts are underway to destroy the attacking groups.

Ukraine had first entered Russia's Kursk region in August of the previous year, capturing a portion of territory. Recently, Russian forces have made substantial gains, pushing Ukrainian forces back, though they have not been able to completely eliminate them.

Despite these Russian advances, Ukrainian forces remain present in the region, continuing their resistance efforts and carrying out operations to reclaim territory.

In a statement posted on Telegram on Sunday, Russia's defence ministry said: "At around 9am Moscow time, in order to stop the offensive by the Russian troops in the Kursk direction, the enemy launched a counter-attack by an assault detachment consisting of two tanks, one counter-obstacle vehicle, and 12 armoured fighting vehicles."

Several Russian military bloggers gave more details about the attack, saying it was launched from the Ukrainians' base at Sudzha towards the villages of Berdin and Bolshoye Soldatskoye, a district centre on the way to Kursk city.

The head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said there "was good news from Kursk Region" and that Russia was "getting what it deserves".

Ukraine's top counter-disinformation official Andriy Kovalenko said in a Telegram post on Sunday: "The Russians in Kursk are experiencing great anxiety because they were attacked from several directions and it came as a surprise to them."

It's unclear whether the offensive is sufficiently large-scale to lead to any significant changes on the frontline.

Russian blogger Yury Podolyaka said the operation may have been diversionary, while another, Alexander Kots, did not rule out that the main attack could be launched somewhere else.

Kyiv's forces are reportedly suffering from manpower shortages and have been losing ground in the east of Ukraine in recent months, as Russian troops advance.

It comes as the Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched another drone attack on Ukraine overnight.

It said it had shot down 61 drones over Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyy regions

There were no direct hits, but a few houses were damaged in Kharkiv Region by an intercepted drone, the air force said.

In November, Ukraine reported its troops had engaged in combat with North Korean troops in the Kursk region.

The appearance of North Korean soldiers was in response to a surprise attack launched across the border by Ukrainian troops in August, advancing up to 18 miles (30km) into Russian land.

Moscow evacuated almost 200,000 people from areas along the border and President Vladimir Putin condemned the Ukrainian offensive as a "major provocation".

After a fortnight, Ukraine's top commander claimed to control more than 1,200 sq km of Russian territory and 93 villages.