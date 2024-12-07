Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • UN Special Envoy for Syria Calls for Urgent Talks in Geneva for 'Orderly Political Transition'

Published 22:11 IST, December 7th 2024

UN Special Envoy for Syria Calls for Urgent Talks in Geneva for 'Orderly Political Transition'

The UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has called for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure an “orderly political transition” in Syria.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen | Image: AP

Beirut: The UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has called for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure an “orderly political transition” in Syria. 

Speaking to reporters at the annual Doha Forum in Qatar, he said the talks in Switzerland would discuss the implementation of a UN resolution that called for a Syrian-led political process.

Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015, called for the establishment of a transitional governing body, followed by the drafting of a new constitution and ending with UN-supervised elections.

Pedersen said the need for an orderly political transition “has never been more urgent” and said the situation in Syria was changing by the minute. 

With Inputs Inputs

Updated 22:11 IST, December 7th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.