Unemployed People In China Rent Office Spaces To ‘Pretend To Work’. Here’s Why

New Delhi, India: A growing trend in China sees unemployed individuals "pretend to work" by renting office space and even posing as bosses, as many struggle with the societal stigma of joblessness. For as little as 30 yuan (about 350 INR) per day, these services provide a temporary escape for those who wish to conceal their unemployment from family members.

One such service, based in Hebei province, went viral in a video promoting an office space rental at 29.9 yuan per day. The offer includes access to the workspace from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with lunch. "For 29.9 yuan per day, you can 'work' here from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with lunch included," the promoter said.

Another similar service charges 50 yuan (US$7), allowing people to sit in a leather chair and pose as a "boss" for photos to reassure their families. The owner of the unused office space explained, "Many large companies are laying off workers. I had a spare office and thought this could provide unemployed people with a place to stay and connect." Despite the online buzz, no one had visited the office as of yet.

The "pretend to work" phenomenon has gained significant attention on mainland social media, sparking over 100 million views and divided opinions. While some see it as a way to alleviate the psychological burden of unemployment, others criticize it as escapism that could delay efforts to find new work.

Unemployment remains a major concern in China. In June 2023, youth unemployment reached a record high of 21.3 percent for those aged 16-24, prompting the government to halt the release of jobless data for several months. Later, officials recalculated the unemployment figures by excluding students, which brought the youth unemployment rate down to 16.1 percent by November 2023.

Across China, stories are emerging of individuals hiding their jobless status. Jiawei, a former e-commerce worker from Hangzhou, shared how, after losing his job, he spent his days applying for jobs at a coffee shop but pretended to follow his old work routine to avoid worrying his family. Similarly, Chen, a 29-year-old former semiconductor worker from Hubei, concealed his unemployment from his girlfriend, using severance pay to study for a provincial civil service exam at a library.

Zhang Yong, a professor of social work at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, described "pretending to work" as a response to societal pressures. He explained, "Society places great pressure on people to succeed, and young adults often set their job expectations too high.