'Avoid Tilak, Saffron Robes': Bangladesh ISKCON Monks Urged Amid Rising Attacks on Hindus

Kolkata: ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das on Tuesday urged monks and followers in Bangladesh to avoid wearing saffron robes and 'tilak' in public and advised them to practice their faith discreetly due to rising safety concerns after targeted attacks on Hindu minorities in the country.

The appeal comes amid escalating violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government earlier this year which intensified fears among devotees and their families.

“The situation in Bangladesh is alarming. We have been receiving frantic calls from monks and devotees. I have advised them to conceal their identity as ISKCON followers in public and practice their faith within the safety of homes or temples. We have recommended dressing in a manner that does not attract attention,” said Das, who also serves as ISKCON Kolkata’s vice-president, speaking to PTI.

Das clarified that his suggestion is a temporary precaution aimed at ensuring the safety of the community. “This is not a formal advisory or guideline but my personal advice to those reaching out to us for help,” he added further.

He further highlighted the threats faced by many devotees and their families, citing incidents of temple vandalism and attacks on religious gatherings as evidence of the deteriorating security situation.

Chinmay Krishna, who served as a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday while en route to Chattogram to attend a rally.

He was denied bail and sent to jail on Tuesday by a court in the neighbouring country.

Historically, Hindus made up approximately 22 per cent of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War.

The Hindu population, once a substantial demographic in Bangladesh, has experienced a significant decline in recent decades, with the minority community now comprising only around 8 per cent of the country's total population.

This drop is largely attributed to a combination of socio-political marginalisation, exodus and sporadic violence over the years.