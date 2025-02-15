US Army Bans Transgender Enlistment, Hatls Gender Transition Procedures Following Trump's Executive Orders

Washington: The United States Army will no longer allow transgender people to enlist in the military and will stop facilitating procedures related to gender transformation for service members.

In a statement released on X, the Army said that decisions are taken with immediate effects and all new accessions for people with a history of gender dysphoria are stopped. All medical procedures related to facilitating or affirming a gender transition for service members have been paused.

"The #USArmy will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members. Stay tuned for more details. Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused," it wrote.

This announcement by the US Army comes days after US President Donald Trump last month announced he had signed four executive orders that will reshape the military, including banning transgender service members from serving in the US armed forces.

In a statement posted on X, the US Army stated, "Individuals with gender dysphoria have volunteered to serve our country and will be treated with dignity and respect."

On January 27, Trump announced he had signed four executive orders that will reshape the military, including banning transgender service members from serving in the US forces and reinstating with backpay troops who were discharged for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, CNN reported. Trump said he signed executive orders while aboard Air Force One and travelling to Washington from Florida.

During his first administration, Donald Trump banned transgender Americans from serving in the armed forces in 2017, according to a CNN report. However, former US President Joe Biden issued an order to repeal the ban in 2021. Hours after being sworn in as the 47th US President on January 20, Trump signed an order revoking the Biden administration's 2021 move to allow transgender members to serve.