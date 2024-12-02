Search icon
  • US Capitol Police Arrests Member Of House Democrat's Staff With Ammunition

Published 00:11 IST, December 3rd 2024

US Capitol Police Arrests Member Of House Democrat's Staff With Ammunition

The US Capitol Police arrested a member of House Democrat's staff with ammunition, which he allegedly brought into the Cannon House Office Building

Reported by: Digital Desk
Member of Democrat's House staff arrested | Image: Freepik

The US Capitol Police arrested a member of House Democrat's staff after he was allegedly caught with ammunition, which he brought into the Cannon House Office Building. After the shocking arrest of the staff member, the office of Rep. Joe Morelle, who represents New York’s 25th Congressional District, told WROC that it is "fully committed to cooperating with the investigation."

"At approximately 8.45 am, a House staffer entered the Cannon House Office Building and put his bag through screening. The US Capitol Police officers noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the x-ray screen," the Capitol Police stated in a statement. 

"After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and eleven rounds of ammunition. The staffer told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag," the statement continued.

The Capitol Police say Michael Hopkins (38) is now facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Morelle's office said Monday morning that more information about the arrest was being gathered.

"As Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration, Congressman Morelle is devoted to ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all," their statement added.

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited. 
 

Updated 00:11 IST, December 3rd 2024

