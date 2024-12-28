US Designates American Teacher Marc Fogel as 'Wrongfully Detained' in Russia

Washington: Marc Fogel, an American history teacher from Pennsylvania, has been designated by the US government as wrongfully detained, the State Department confirmed on Friday. Fogel was arrested in Russia over three years ago on drug charges and is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence. His arrest occurred in August 2021 at a Russian airport when authorities found what his family and supporters claim was medically prescribed marijuana.

Fogel’s case drew significant attention after he was excluded from a major prisoner swap in August 2023, which resulted in the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and corporate security executive Paul Whelan, among others. In response, Fogel's family and legal team intensified their efforts, urging the Biden administration to advocate for his release.

The US State Department considers various factors when determining whether to classify an American detained abroad as wrongfully held. This includes evaluating credible information that suggests the detainee may be innocent and whether the person is being imprisoned to influence US policy or secure diplomatic concessions.

By designating Fogel as wrongfully detained, the US government has taken a step towards intensifying efforts to secure his release. This designation often leads to increased diplomatic pressure on the country holding the individual and can involve negotiations for their freedom.

Officials confirmed Friday that Fogel had now received that designation.

“The United States has been working to secure Marc Fogel’s release for some time. We have long called for his humanitarian release and tried to include him in the August 1 deal, but were unable to. The Secretary determined Marc is wrongfully detained in October,” the department said in a statement.

The designation traditionally shifts supervision of a detainee’s case to the office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, a State Department office focused on negotiating for the release of hostages and other Americans classified as being wrongfully detained in other countries.

In a statement, Fogel’s wife, Jane, and his sons, Ethan and Sam, said they were grateful that “the State Department has finally acknowledged what we have known all along — that our husband and father, Marc Fogel, has and continues to be wrongfully detained.”

“Now that we have the full force of the U.S. government behind us, we must do everything in our power to bring Marc home as quickly and safely as possible,” the statement said.