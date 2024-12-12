US Imposes Additional Sanctions On Entities Linked To Pakistan’s Ballistic Missile Program

Washington: The United States (US) has announced new sanctions on four entities involved in Pakistan ’s ballistic missile program, citing concerns over the continued threat of missile proliferation. The sanctions were imposed under Executive Order (EO) 13382, which targets individuals and entities that contribute to the development of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

According to reports, one of the key entities sanctioned is the National Development Complex (NDC), located in Pakistan's Islamabad. The US State Department stated that the NDC plays a major role in Pakistan’s development of ballistic missiles, including the SHAHEEN-series missiles. The NDC has been involved in acquiring various materials, including special vehicle chassis and missile testing equipment, to support Pakistan’s long-range missile program.

The sanctions are part of ongoing US efforts to curb the spread of missile technology and prevent further escalation of the global proliferation threat. As a result of these sanctions, the entities involved will face financial and trade restrictions, including being cut off from US markets and resources.

The US government has stated that these measures are necessary to address the growing risks associated with the development of long-range ballistic missiles in Pakistan.