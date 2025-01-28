US Justice Department Fires Over Dozen Prosecutors Who Investigated Trump

Washington: The Trump Justice Department has fired over a dozen employees who worked on criminal investigations into President Donald Trump. The US Justice Department’s abrupt action targeted career prosecutors who were part of special counsel Jack Smith's team.

According to a Justice Department official, the terminations were made by acting Attorney General James McHenry. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the move.

Experts stated that the decision reflects the administration's determination to purge the government of workers perceived as disloyal to the president. Meanwhile, the decision has raised concerns, as rank-and-file prosecutors traditionally remain in their positions across presidential administrations and are not punished for their involvement in sensitive investigations.

Reports suggested that the firings follow the reassignment of multiple senior career officials across divisions. Special counsel Jack Smith himself resigned from the department earlier this month. The identities of the affected prosecutors have not been disclosed.

A Justice Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the personnel move, confirmed the terminations were made by acting Attorney General James McHenry.