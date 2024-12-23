US NSA Jake Sullivan Discusses Human Rights Concerns In Bangladesh With Muhammad Yunus

Washington: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, on Monday, reportedly held a conversation with Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, on concerns regarding the ongoing situation in the neighbouring country. According to the reports, both leaders discussed and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the human rights of all people, regardless of religion.

According to a statement from the US government, Sullivan also appreciated Yunus’ leadership during a challenging period in Bangladesh. Both leaders stressed on the importance of human rights, with a focus on safeguarding the rights of religious and ethnic minorities.

Sullivan also reiterated the United States' support for a peaceful, stable, and democratic Bangladesh. He offered continued assistance to the interim government in addressing the challenges the country is facing.

Notably, Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser of Bangladesh on August 8, three days after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, as well as attacks on temples in Bangladesh after the fall of the Hasina government.

On December 13, the White House said that President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and the US will hold the country's interim government accountable for ensuring the protection of religious and ethnic minorities.

The security situation in Bangladesh has been difficult following the ouster of Hasina, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby had said.