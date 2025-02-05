Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • US: Tulsi Gabbard Clears Senate Committee Vote for Nomination as Next Director of National Intelligence

Published 07:55 IST, February 5th 2025

US: Tulsi Gabbard Clears Senate Committee Vote for Nomination as Next Director of National Intelligence

The vote came just hours after Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), a key swing vote, announced that he would support Gabbard.

Reported by: Asian News International
Tulsi Gabbard | Image: AP

Washington: Former United States Representative Tulsi Gabbard has cleared the Senate Intelligence Committee vote for her nomination to become the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI), putting her one step closer to confirmation by the full Senate, as reported by The Hill.

The vote was a close call, passing 9-8 along party lines.

"The Intelligence Committee just voted for Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to be the Director of National Intelligence favourably to the full United States Senate. We look forward to her confirmation and working with her to keep America safe," Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told reporters after the closed-door vote, The Hill reported.

The vote came just hours after Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), a key swing vote, announced that he would support Gabbard.

Through a series of posts on X, Young endorsed her nomination, saying, "I appreciate Tulsi Gabbard's engagement with me on a variety of issues to ensure that our intelligence professionals will be supported and policymakers will receive unbiased information under her leadership."

He further wrote, "I have done what the Framers envisioned for senators to do: use the consultative process to seek firm commitments, in this case, commitments that will advance our national security, which is my top priority as a former Marine Corps intelligence officer."

"Having now secured these commitments, I will support Tulsi's nomination and look forward to working with her to protect our national security" Young added.

Gabbard, who was nominated by US President Donald Trump for the post, is a former Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, Democratic congresswoman, and 2020 presidential candidate who switched to the Republican Party last year. She has, at times, referred to the tens of thousands of intelligence personnel she would oversee as members of the "deep state."
Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) also voiced her support for Gabbard, further clearing her path to confirmation. Collins and Young had been seen as pivotal votes in the committee, as reported by The Hill.

Updated 07:55 IST, February 5th 2025

