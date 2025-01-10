Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 06:45 IST, January 10th 2025

US: Vice President-Elect JD Vance Resigns From Senate

Vance made his intentions known in a letter Thursday to Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who will choose his successor.

Vice President-Elect JD Vance Resigns From Senate | Image: Youtube

Columbus: Vice President-elect JD Vance is resigning from his seat in the US Senate, effective Friday.

Vance made his intentions known in a letter Thursday to Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who will choose his successor.

“To the people of Ohio, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the privilege of representing you in the United States Senate. When I was elected to this office, I promised to never forget where I came from, and I've made sure to live by that promise every single day,” Vance wrote.

“As I prepare to assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to express that it has been a tremendous honour and privilege to serve the people of Ohio in the Senate over the past two years,” Vance said.

DeWine has the sole duty of appointing a successor to Vance, who was elected to a six-year term in 2022. A long list of elected Republicans in the state has expressed interest in the seat, including Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Treasurer Robert Sprague, US Rep. Mike Carey, state Sen. Matt Dolan, former Republican state chair Jane Timken and GOP attorney and strategist Mehek Cooke.

However, speculation has most recently zeroed in on Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who accompanied DeWine on a recent trip to Mar-a-Lago to speak with President-elect Donald Trump.

DeWine declined to even hint as to the subject of those discussions when asked by reporters during a Wednesday bill-signing at the Statehouse.

“I'm not ready to make an announcement yet, but the announcement will be coming soon,” he said.

Husted, who was also present, said merely, “We're considering all the options, and just, that's really all I have to say.” Husted has been considered a front-runner to run for governor in 2026, after spending years positioning for the job. He is a former Ohio House speaker, state senator and two-term secretary of state.

Whomever DeWine appoints will serve until December 2026. They would need to run again for the remainder of the term in November 2026. 

Updated 06:45 IST, January 10th 2025

Recommended

Los Angeles Wildfires: 5 Deaths Reported So Far, Toll Likely to Increase
World News
Supreme Court Dismisses Same-Sex Marriage Review Petition
India News
Gujarat Reports 2nd Confirmed HMPV Case: 80-Year-Old Man Tests Positive
India News
Supreme Court Warns Of Fake Websites Stealing Personal Info
India News
Maha Kumbh 2025 to Boost Economy by Rs 2 Lakh Crore, Says UP CM Yogi
India News
Venezuela Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Arrested After Protests
World News
Young Man Commits Suicide, Blames Lover's Family For Harassment
India News
Los Angeles Wildfires: Hollywood Hills on Fire, Thousands Evacuated
India News
Swiss National Held on Espionage Charges Killed Himself in Prison: Iran
World News
Ajit Pawar Responds On Sunil Tatkare Calling NCP(SP) MPs To Switch Sides
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: