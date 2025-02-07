Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • VIDEO: Passenger Train Goes Up In Flames In Pennsylvania, 350 Passengers Evacuated

Published 17:33 IST, February 7th 2025

VIDEO: Passenger Train Goes Up In Flames In Pennsylvania, 350 Passengers Evacuated

A massive fire broke out in a SEPTA train in Delaware County in Pennsylvania, prompting the evacuation of 350 passengers. No casualties were reported.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive fire broke out in SEPTA train in Pennsylvania | Image: X

Pennsylvania: A massive fire broke out in a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train in Delaware County in Pennsylvania, prompting the evacuation of approximately 350 passengers.

No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said. 

The incident occurred at Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania

Fire Engulfs Train In Pennsylvania | WATCH

According to SEPTA, the fire originated under the first car of the train, and the crew noticed flames engulfing the first car following the evacuation.

The fire incident resulted in a complete shutdown of SEPTA service between Wilmington and Newark, New Jersey, and caused delays for Amtrak service between Wilmington, Delaware and Philadelphia before service resumed.


 

 

Updated 17:33 IST, February 7th 2025

