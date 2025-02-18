Video Shows Scenes At Toronto Airport After Delta Airlines Plane Crash Lands, Flips Upside Down

Toronto: A Delta Airlines plane with 80-onboard flipped upside down after it crash-landed at Toronto Airport in Canada on Monday. A video has surfaced showing scenes at Toronto's Pearson airport after the plane crash landed. Images posted on social media showed the plane flipped over on the tarmac. As emergency services were kicked in, some passengers were seen being evacuated from the flight. At least 8 people have been injured in the incident so far out of which one is said to be in a critical condition, according to paramedics at the Toronto airport.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Toronto's Pearson airport informed, “They are aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

Delta Airlines also issued a statement on the incident and said, “Delta is aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident."

“We are working to confirm any details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available.”

This image taken from video provided by CTV shows emergency crews responding at Toronto Pearson Airport after a plane crash, Monday | Source: AP

As per initial reports, the commercial flight, which had taken off from Minneapolis, appeared to have flipped over onto its back on a snowy runway. They say that bad weather and snowy conditions may have caused the plane to crash land and flip upside down.

A Delta Air Lines plane heading from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed at Toronto's Pearson Airport, Monday | Source: AP

According to ANI, Peel Regional Police reported that eight individuals were injured in the incident. One of the injured was described as being in critical condition, though the injuries were not life-threatening, while the other seven sustained injuries ranging from moderate to mild.

Survivors recount moments of panic when flight crash-landed

One of the survivors, who filmed the terrifying scenes at the Toronto airport after the plane crashed, said, “My plane crashed, I'm upside down."

"I was just in a plane crash, oh my god," the shocked passenger said.