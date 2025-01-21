Vivek Ramaswamy Leaves Trump’s Government DOGE Commission, Eyes Ohio Governor’s Race

Washington DC: Vivek Ramaswamy, who was selected by President Donald Trump to co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside billionaire Elon Musk, has stepped down from his role just hours after Trump took office for his second term. Reports suggested that Ramaswamy announced plans to run for governor of Ohio, prompting him to leave the commission.

The former Republican presidential candidate in 2024, Ramaswamy has been exploring opportunities for political office in his home state. "Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE," said Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the commission. "He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today," the spokesperson stated.

The DOGE, a commission created to streamline federal bureaucracy, regulations, and spending, was one of the important initiatives Trump announced during his inauguration. Ramaswamy, known for his business ventures in hedge funds and pharmaceutical research, helped establish the commission but is now focused on his political future.

Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, earned hundreds of millions of dollars in the pharmaceutical and investment sectors. His approach to politics has mirrored his business strategies, including attracting investors and seeking ambitious goals. Although his presidential campaign did not succeed, Ramaswamy has now shifted his attention to the Ohio governor's race.