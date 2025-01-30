Recent History of Plane Crashes in the US: A Look Back

Washington: A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington left the whole world in deep sorrow.

History of Plane Crashes in the US

The United States has seen a relatively low number of fatal commercial airline crashes in recent years, with the last major incident occurring in 2009. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the last fatal crash involving a U.S. commercial airline happened on February 12, 2009, near Buffalo, New York.

Plane Crash Near Buffalo Niagara International Airport

The crash involved a Bombardier DHC-8 propeller plane operated by Colgan Air, which was on approach to Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Tragically, all 45 passengers, 2 pilots, and 2 flight attendants on board were killed, along with one person on the ground, bringing the total death toll to 501. The investigation determined that the captain accidentally caused the plane to stall as it approached the airport.

Plane Crash Near Kentucky

In 2006, 49 people were killed when a pilot used an incorrect runway during takeoff in Lexington, Kentucky.

American Airlines Flight 587 Crash

November 2001, 265 people died when American Airlines Flight 587 crashed into a neighbourhood in Queens, New York.

Alaska Airlines Flight

January 2000, 88 people died when an Alaska Airlines flight lost control and crashed into the ocean. The crash was blamed on a technical malfunction from a worn-down jackscrew.

Helicopter Crash in Calabasas

In January 2020, a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, claimed the lives of nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter. However, this was not a commercial airline crash.

Washington DC Plane Crash, Reagan Airport

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said an investigation has been “launched immediately” by the Army and the Defense Department.

Washington DC Plane Crash Update

American Airlines CEO says he's heading to DC. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom says he will be heading to Washington, DC, to assess the midair plane collision and support employees.

“Members of our Go Team will be on their way to Washington DC and I’ll be heading there shortly as well,” Isom said in a video message.