Watch Before and After: How Pacific Palisades Has Turned Into Blackened Rubble

Los Angeles: Before the California wildfires destructed the Pacific Palisades—one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive localities—the area was known for its luxurious homes owned by celebrities, lush green gardens, and popular boutiques and cafes.

The Palisades Fire has now reduced much of this posh neighborhood to blackened rubble. A video by news agency Reuters captures the stark contrast between the vibrant past and the devastating aftermath of the wildfire.

In May 2024, footage showed the clear California blue sky and a white building with Ionic columns on Sunset Boulevard at the Palisades Village shopping complex, home to a Starbucks and Café Vida, according to Reuters. Today, that same area lies gutted and darkened with soot. The once lush palm trees are stripped bare, standing against a hazy, yellowed sky.

The wildfire has severely impacted Pacific Palisades, along with Altadena and Pasadena. The Palisades Fire alone has scorched over 20,000 acres since igniting on Tuesday and was only 11% contained as of Saturday. The Palisades neighborhood remains a mandatory evacuation zone.

Other fires across Los Angeles and neighboring towns have also caused widespread destruction, claiming at least 11 lives and destroying thousands of structures.

In this upscale, hilly neighborhood, home to Hollywood stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Crystal, the blaze is believed to have started behind a home on Piedra Morada Drive, which overlooks a densely wooded arroyo.

The death toll from the wildfires in the Los Angeles area has risen to 16. Five of these deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire, while the remaining 11 were caused by the Eaton Fire, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters continue to battle the flames as officials brace for the return of strong winds, which could push the fire toward some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.