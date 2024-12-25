Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Video Shows Exact Moment Azerbaijan Plane Crashes During Emergency Landing

Published 13:05 IST, December 25th 2024

Video Shows Exact Moment Azerbaijan Plane Crashes During Emergency Landing

Azerbaijan-Russia flight crashes near aktau airport in kazakhstan. Horrific Video Shows Azerbaijan Plane Turn Into Fireball, Over 60 Dead On Christmas Day

Reported by: Digital Desk
Azerbaijan-Russia Flight Crashes Near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan | Image: X

Astana: An Azerbaijan Airlines flight, carrying around 72 passengers, crashed near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. The Azerbaijan Airlines flight, en route from Baku to Grozny, Russia, was rerouted due to heavy fog in Grozny before it crashed near Aktau Airport.

Purported videos on social media show the plane falling to the ground and exploding into a fireball.

The plane, identified as flight J2-8243, was carrying 72 passengers and crew members at the time of the crash.

Six people are reported to have survived the crash, authorities said.  

Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing, and authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. 

Updated 13:40 IST, December 25th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.