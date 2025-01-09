Published 10:57 IST, January 9th 2025
'We Focus on High Performance Talent': Microsoft Plans to Cuts Job Over Underperformance
A spokesperson for Microsoft confirmed the layoffs but did not disclose the exact number of employees affected.
- World News
- 2 min read
Microsoft is set to lay off employees as part of a strategy to address underperformance, according to a report by Business Insider. The tech giant is reportedly evaluating staff across all levels, including senior positions, to ensure high performance across its teams.
A spokesperson for Microsoft confirmed the layoffs but did not disclose the exact number of employees affected. “At Microsoft, we focus on high-performance talent. We are always working on helping people learn and grow. When people are not performing, we take the appropriate action,” the spokesperson said.
Employees Under Review
Reports suggest that managers have been reviewing employees at all levels over the past few months to identify those not meeting expectations. The company’s security division, a key part of its operations, is also said to be impacted by the layoffs.
Minimal Impact on Overall Workforce
Microsoft often replaces employees leaving for performance reasons, meaning the overall headcount might not see a significant change. As of June, the company employed around 2.28 lakh full-time staff globally, according to the report.
According to report, Microsoft is aligning itself with other tech giants by adopting stricter workforce management policies. The company is said to be taking a harder stance on performance management to maintain efficiency amid global challenges in the tech industry.
Updated 10:57 IST, January 9th 2025