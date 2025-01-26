'We're Not Letting Go...': Emotional Reunion of 4 Israeli Hostages with Family after 477 Days | Watch

Tel Aviv: After spending more than a year as hostages, four Israeli soldiers unite with family in a warm and cheerful meeting.

Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag—held captive in Gaza for 477 days—returned home on Saturday. Their release came as part of the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement.

IDF shares their emotional reunion video on X, and wrote, “They’re in our hands now and we are not letting go. Welcome home, Daniella, Liri, Karina and Naama.”

Release After 477 Days

The four women, aged 19 and 20, were handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas and later transported by an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) unit to a military base near Re’im in southern Israel. Emotional reunions followed, with families overwhelmed by joy and relief.

“You’re back, my darling,” said Karina Ariev’s mother, tightly embracing her daughter. Daniella Gilboa ran to her parents, calling her mother “a lioness” as they hugged tearfully. Naama Levy’s parents rushed to hold their daughter, her father whispering, “Everything will be okay.” The youngest, Liri Albag, jumped into her parents’ arms as her mother cried, “You’re finally home.”

The women were among seven female soldiers abducted during the Hamas attack on the Nahal Oz base on October 7, 2023, which left over 1,200 people dead. In exchange for their release, Israel freed 200 Palestinian prisoners, including several convicted of terrorism.