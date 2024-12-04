'We Reaffirm Our Support': US Welcomes Yoon's Decision to Lift Martial Law in South Korea

Seol: The United States, South Korea's key ally, has expressed its support and welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s decision to lift martial law amid the country's escalating political situation, on Tuesday.

President Yoor's move to implement emergency was quickly blocked by South Korean lawmakers in a dramatic vote, plunging the east Asian nation into its most severe political turmoil since the 1980s.

Welcome President Yoor's Decision: Antony Blinken

“The United States has watched closely developments over the last 24 hours in the Republic of Korea. We welcome President Yoor's statement that he would rescind the order declaring emergency martial law in accordance with the ROK Constitution, after the National Assembly's unanimous vote to reject the declaration.”, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.



“We continue to expect political disagreements to be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law. We reaffirm our support for the people of Korea and the U.S.-ROK alliance based on shared principles of democracy and the rule of law.”, the statement added further.

The United States earlier said there was a lack of prior notice regarding Yoon’s decision. “The US was not notified in advance of this announcement. We are seriously concerned by the developments we are seeing on the ground,” the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that Washington’s hope that South Korean authorities would respect the legislature's decision to overturn the decree. “Certainly, it is our hope and expectation that the laws and regulations of a particular country are abided by. That does include the National Assembly vote,” he told reporters.

The United Nations, meanwhile, stated it is monitoring the situation 'very closely and with concern.'

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said earlier on Tuesday that the U.S. is watching developments in South Korea "with grave concern" and expressed every hope and expectation that "any political disputes will be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law."

Political and Public Backlash

President Yoon’s martial law declaration, framed as a response to political adversaries, was met with swift rejection. Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to rescind the decree, while protests erupted outside the National Assembly.

The move faced criticism not only from opposition leaders but also from Han Dong-hoon, the leader of Yoon’s own party, who has clashed with the president over recent scandals.

South Korean law mandates that martial law be lifted immediately if rejected by a parliamentary majority. Nevertheless, the situation escalated as helmeted troops attempted to enter the National Assembly, with parliamentary staff using fire extinguishers to hold them off—a scene captured live on national television.

In a televised address, Yoon accused opposition parties of “hijacking” parliamentary procedures, further inflaming tensions.

The crisis raises questions about the stability of South Korea’s democratic institutions and its alliance with global partners.

South Korea’s Opposition Party Urges Yoon to Resign or Face Impeachment Over Martial Law Decree

South Korea's main opposition party on Wednesday urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign immediately or face impeachment, hours after Yoon ended short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it.