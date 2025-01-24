'We Will Appeal': Trump's First Reaction After US Judge Bans Executive Order to End Birthright Citizenship

Washington: In a big blow to the new President of the United States, a federal judge has temporarily banned his executive order to end birthright citizenship in the country; the US judge has called Trump's order ‘blatantly unconstitutional’. While interacting with reporters, Donald Trump has reacted to the ban imposed on his executive order.

‘We Will Appeal’: Trump Reacts to Federal Judge's Ban on Birthright Citizenship Order

Donald Trump was signing executive orders at the White House and was interacting with the reporters as well where he was asked about the temporary ban put by a federal judge on his order to end birthright citizenship.

Reacting to the ban and answering the reporter's question, Trump said, ""No, obviously, we will appeal. They put it before a certain judge in Seattle, I guess, right? And there's no surprises with that judge."

Federal Judge Puts A Ban on Trump's Executive Order to End Birthright Citizenship

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order denying U.S. citizenship to the children of parents living in the country illegally, calling it “blatantly unconstitutional” during the first hearing in a multi-state effort challenging the order.

"I’ve been on the bench for over four decades. I can’t remember another case where the question presented was as clear as this one is,” U.S. District Judge John Coughenour told a Justice Department attorney. “This is a blatantly unconstitutional order.”

Thursday’s decision prevents the Trump administration from taking steps to implement the executive order for 14 days. In the meantime, the parties will submit further arguments about the merits of Trump's order. Coughenour scheduled a hearing on Feb. 6 to decide whether to block it long term as the case proceeds.

All About Trump's Executive Order

Trump’s order questioned that the 14th Amendment extends citizenship automatically to anyone born in the United States. Ratified in 1868 in in the aftermath of the Civil War, the 14th Amendment says: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Trump’s order asserted that the children of noncitizens are not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. It excluded the following people from automatic citizenship: those whose mothers were not legally in the United States and whose fathers were not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents, and people whose mothers were in the country legally but on a temporary basis and whose fathers were not citizens or legal permanent residents.

It also barred federal agencies from recognizing the citizenship of people in those categories. It takes effect 30 days from Tuesday, on Feb. 19. It’s not clear whether the order would retroactively affect birthright citizens. It says that federal agencies “shall” not issue citizenship documents to the people it excludes or accept other documents from states or local governments.

What is Birthright Citizenship?

At issue in these cases is the right to citizenship granted to anyone born in the U.S., regardless of their parents’ immigration status. People in the United States on a tourist or other visa or in the country illegally can become the parents of a citizen if their child is born here. It’s enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, supporters say. But Trump and allies dispute the reading of the amendment and say there need to be tougher standards on becoming a citizen.

The U.S. is among about 30 countries where birthright citizenship — the principle of jus soli or “right of the soil” — is applied. Most are in the Americas, and Canada and Mexico are among them. Most other countries confer citizenship based on whether at least one parent — jus sanguinis, or “right of blood” — is a citizen, or have a modified form of birthright citizenship that may restrict automatic citizenship to children of parents who are on their territory legally.