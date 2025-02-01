'We Will Find You, And We Will Kill You': Trump After US Conducted Air Strikes On ISIS Targets In Somalia

Washington: President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States military conducted coordinated air strikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia, the first attacks in the African nation during Trump's second term.

Trump on his Truth Social posted, “This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies.”

“The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians.” Trump added.

Trump Targets Biden Administration

Trump criticized President Biden and his administration for not acting swiftly enough to target an ISIS attack planner, a goal long pursued by the military.

“Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done.” he said.

“I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”” Trump added.

US military officials have warned that IS cells have received increasing direction from the group's leadership that relocated to northern Somalia. That has included how to kidnap Westerners for ransom, how to learn better military tactics, how to hide from drones and how to building their own small quadcopters.

A US military airstrike in Somalia last May targeted IS militants and killed three, according to US Africa Command.

The number of IS militants in the country are estimated to be in the hundreds, mostly scattered in the Cal Miskaat mountains in Puntland's Bari region, according to the International Crisis Group.