'Weapons of Mass Destruction': US Slaps More Sanctions on Pakistan Over Ballistic Missile Programme

Washington: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on four Pakistan entities including the state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency -- National Development Complex (NDC) on charges of contributing to the country's ballistic missile programme.

According to the US State Department, these sanctions target proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. The US has been on alert given the continued proliferation threat of Pakistan's long-range missile development.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that all these entities "having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan."

The NDC -- which is responsible for Pakistan's ballistic missile programme and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme -- and Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise worked to supply equipment and missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, including its long-range missile programme, he added.

“Today, the United States is designating four entities that are contributing to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program. We have been clear and consistent about our concerns, and we will continue to engage constructively with Pakistan on these issues," Miller said in a post on X.

The three other entities are Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International and Rockside Enterprise. All three are based in Karachi, while the NDC is in Islamabad.

The US State Department assessed that the NDC is responsible for Pakistan's development of ballistic missiles, including the SHAHEEN-series ballistic missiles.

The NDC has worked to acquire items of Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme -- including special vehicle chassis intended which is used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles and missile-testing equipment.

Akhtar and Sons Private Limited has worked for the NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme. Affiliates International has facilitated procurement of missile-applicable items for the NDC and others in support of Pakistan's ballistic-missile programme.

The State Department said Rockside Enterprise has worked for the NDC to supply various equipment to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme.