What Are Ghost Guns And Why They Are A Huge Threat

New York: A ghost gun, allegedly recovered from Luigi Mangione, the suspect arrested in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has raised serious concerns about the growing threat of untraceable firearms. The weapon, a semi-automatic pistol, was reportedly found in Mangione’s backpack and is believed to have been assembled at home. Authorities have said the gun was likely a ‘ghost gun,’ a type of firearm that can be made without the need for a manufacturer’s license.

What Are Ghost Guns?

A ‘ghost gun’ is a firearm that can be built by anyone at home, using parts that are not regulated or serialized. Unlike regular guns, which must be stamped with serial numbers and undergo background checks before they are sold, ghost guns are unmarked and often assembled from kits or 3D-printed parts. This lack of identification makes them almost impossible to trace. Ghost guns can be easily put together in less than an hour, and with the right tools and instructions, even someone with no prior knowledge of firearms can assemble a fully functional weapon. These untraceable guns have sparked outrage because they allow dangerous individuals—who may be prohibited from owning guns due to criminal records or mental health issues—to acquire weapons with no questions asked.

In the case of Luigi Mangione, police discovered a pistol with a 3D-printed receiver and a metal slide, along with a silencer. This weapon, capable of firing 9mm rounds, was similar to the type of firearm used in the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson in New York. The fact that such a dangerous weapon could be made at home, without any regulation, highlights the growing problem of ghost guns in the US.

Why are Ghost Guns so Dangerous?

Ghost guns represent a dangerous loophole in gun control laws. Because the parts used to build these guns are not classified as firearms, they don’t require the same level of regulation as regular weapons. No serial number means no way to trace the weapon back to its owner. This makes it much harder for law enforcement to track down the origin of the weapon in cases of violence or crime.

For instance, in the case of Brian Thompson's killing, authorities are still working to confirm if the ghost gun found with Mangione was the actual weapon used in the murder. However, the fact that the gun was so easy to assemble and untraceable makes it a key focus of the investigation.

The Impact of Ghost Guns on Gun Violence

Ghost guns have been described as “the fastest-growing gun safety problem in the country” by advocacy groups. These firearms are a serious concern because they bypass many of the safety measures in place for legally purchased guns. Traditionally, firearms sold in stores require background checks to ensure that buyers do not have a criminal history or a dangerous mental condition. However, ghost guns, being made at home, are not subject to such checks. As a result, anyone, including convicted criminals, can purchase parts online and assemble their own weapon, no questions asked.

Until August 2023, the parts needed to create a ghost gun were readily available for purchase online. Kits containing all the necessary pieces—such as barrels, receivers, and slides—could be bought legally, and anyone with access to the internet could buy them without a background check. This loophole has made it shockingly easy for anyone, regardless of their background, to create a fully functioning firearm. There are even online tutorials showing how to assemble these pieces into a gun in less than an hour.

Recent High-Profile Killings Linked to Ghost Guns

The rise of ghost guns is not just a theoretical issue—these firearms have been used in several deadly incidents. In 2022, a man in Pennsylvania allegedly used a homemade 9mm ghost gun to kill two people. In 2019, a teenager used a ghost gun to shoot five of his classmates at Saugus High School in California before fatally turning the gun on himself. In Dayton, Ohio, that same year, a shooter used a ghost gun to kill nine people in just 35 seconds at a bar. These are just a few examples of the devastating impact ghost guns have had on American communities.

Perhaps most horrifying of all was the case in 2017, when a man used a homemade AR-15-style rifle to kill his wife and then went on a shooting spree across several locations, including an elementary school, killing five people and injuring many more. The shooter had previously failed a background check when trying to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, so he opted to buy the parts online and build his own weapon instead. This case serves as a tragic reminder of how easily a person who is prohibited from owning a gun can bypass the law by assembling a ghost gun.

What is Being Done About Ghost Guns?