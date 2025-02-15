Search icon
Updated 00:14 IST, February 15th 2025

What Assurances Zelenskyy Demanded From JD Vance At Pre-Negotiation Talks On Ending War With Russia

Zelenskyy, who met JD Vance in Munich, Germany put conditions before US Vice President prior to entering any negotiation talks with President Putin.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and US VP JD Vance, right, during a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany | Image: AP

Munich: Volodymyr Zelenskyy put demands before JD Vance as he sat for a pre-negotiation meeting with US Vice President on ending war with Russia, during a security dialogue in Munich, Germany. Zelenskyy told Vance that his country wants “security guarantees” before any talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

‘Will meet Putin only if…’: Zelenskyy to JD Vance 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third left, speaks during a bilateral meeting with United States Vice-President JD Vance on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Source: AP

Putting his demands strait before US Vice President at Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy informed JD Vance that he would only agree to sit down with President Putin for negotiations after a common plan is negotiated with President Trump.

Security and political strategists view that Vance meeting with Zelenskyy would certainly put light on what are going to be Trump’s ideas to make the negotiation talks successful.

Will Russia face more sanctions if it doesn’t agree with peace deal 

President Putin with counterpart Donald Trump | File photo: AP

Throwing some light on whether Trump administration would penalise Russia if it becomes a hurdle for negotiations, Vance said, “US would hit Moscow with sanctions and potentially military action if Putin won’t agree to a peace deal with Ukraine that guarantees Kyiv’s long-term independence.”

However, Vance threat of military action against Putin under Trump administration doesn't sound as threatening and especially at a time when the US President is so keen to end the three-year-old war.  

Any military action from the United States will certainly provoke an equal if not a bigger reaction from Putin, which could turn the scenario for the worst.  

Zelenskyy was not happy with Trump’s call to Putin first 

Earlier on the day when Trump launched his peace talks to end the war, Zelenskyy expressed he was not happy that the US President spoke to Putin first adding he will not allow everything to happen according to Putin’s plans.

Published 00:11 IST, February 15th 2025

Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy

