White House Claps Back at Selena Gomez’s Crying Video on Immigration Raids

New Delhi, India: The White House strongly hit out Hollywood actress-singer Selena Gomez for a video she posted on Instagram, which was later deleted. In the video, Gomez is seen crying and expressing her sadness over the mass deportations of undocumented immigrants in the United States, a key part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants.

In response, the Trump administration shared a video featuring three women whose children were killed by undocumented immigrants. One of the women, Tammy Nobles, whose daughter was killed by an immigrant from El Salvador, questioned Gomez’s sincerity, saying, “You don’t know who you're crying for. What about our children?” Other women in the video also criticized Gomez’s actions, saying they did not receive the same sympathy.

Patty Morin, another mother featured in the video, called Gomez’s tears “a ruse” and argued that no one had spoken out about the deaths of their children except for them. They also thanked President Trump for his efforts to address illegal immigration.

Gomez had posted the video on January 27, captioning it with “I’m sorry” and a Mexican flag emoji. In the video, she expressed confusion and sorrow, saying, “All my people are getting attacked... I wish I could do something but I can't.”

The Trump administration has responded by defending the crackdown, with Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, stating that law enforcement is targeting national security threats, not families. He also questioned why Gomez wasn’t showing concern for children who were victims of sex trafficking.

Texas Republican Monica De La Cruz accused Gomez of using the video as a public relations stunt to distract from criticism of her Oscar-nominated movie, Emilia Perez.

Since Trump took office again on January 20, more than 3,500 undocumented migrants have been arrested, according to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).