Bashar al-Assad: The President Who Shaped Syria’s Darkest Era

Bashar al-Assad, once seen as a beacon of hope for democratic reform in Syria, leaves behind a legacy defined by authoritarian rule, civil war, and suffering. After ruling for over two decades, Assad was overthrown on December 8, 2024, following a major offensive by Syrian rebels. His removal marks the end of Assad family’s 54-year control over Syrian politics, which began in 1971 with his father, Hafez al-Assad.

The Rise of Bashar al-Assad

Born on September 11, 1965, Bashar al-Assad initially had no plans to enter politics. He was trained as an ophthalmologist; he completed his medical education in 1988 and pursued further training in London. Politics was never his goal; his elder brother, Bassel, had been groomed as the family’s political successor. However, Bassel’s sudden death in a car accident in 1994 forced Bashar's return into Syria.

Under his father’s guidance, Bashar transformed from a quiet doctor to a tyrant leader. State propaganda portrayed him as “the hope of the masses,” elevating him as a modern and reformist leader. When Hafez al-Assad died in 2000, Bashar became president, succeeding a tightly controlled police state.

The Broken Promise of Reform

Initially, Syrians and international observers hoped Bashar would bring democratic reforms. However, these expectations were soon crushed as he followed his father’s authoritarian footsteps. Under his leadership, Syria remained a highly controlled state where any dissent was brutally suppressed.

In 2011, peaceful protests during the Arab Spring demanded political reform. Assad’s government responded with brutal violence which led to a civil war that became one of the deadliest conflicts of the century.

The Civil War

The war, lasting 13 years, claimed over 500,000 lives and displaced half of Syria’s population. Assad justified his brutal military campaigns as a fight against “terrorism,” securing support from allies like Russia and Iran. His government used indiscriminate bombings, chemical weapons, and torture, earning widespread international condemnation.

Despite criticism, Assad remained in power through staged elections and state propaganda. He presented himself as a defender of minorities and a leader against extremism, even though as his regime ruled through fear and oppression.

The Downfall of Assad

For years, Assad’s grip on power seemed unshakable. However, a sudden rebel offensive in December 2024 changed the course of Syrian history. Within weeks, the rebels captured major cities, including the capital, Damascus. As they entered the city, Assad fled the country. Reports claim his plane may have been shot down, though this remains unconfirmed.

In his absence, Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali dissolved Assad’s government and announced plans to transfer power to the opposition.