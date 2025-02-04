Who is Akash Bobba? Indian-Origin Engineer Part of Elon Musk’s DOGE Squad?

Akash Bobba, a 22-year-old engineer of Indian descent, has become embroiled in controversy for his role in Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This department, established by an executive order from US President Donald Trump, aims to update federal technology and software to make government agencies more efficient and productive.

The agency, headed by Musk, faces significant scrutiny for recruiting six young engineers, aged between 19 and 24, and granting them unparalleled access to highly sensitive government systems. These engineers are Akash Bobba, Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, Gautier Cole Killian, Gavin Kliger, and Ethan Shaotran.

Who is Akash Bobba?

Bobba has impressive credentials, having attended UC Berkeley where he participated in the prestigious Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology programme.

While at Berkeley, Bobba impressed many with his coding skills, landing internships with big names such as Meta, Palantir, and Bridgewater Associates. His projects focused on artificial intelligence, data analytics, and financial modelling, giving him valuable experience and establishing his reputation in Silicon Valley.

According to WIRED, internal government records list Bobba as an "expert" at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), reporting directly to Amanda Scales, the new chief of staff who was previously involved in hiring at Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI.

Here is a photo of four professionals going viral on social media. It was shared by a user on X (Twitter).

What's Behind the Controversy and Concerns?

Critics argue that this poses a risky gamble with the country's security. They are concerned that granting access to sensitive data to young individuals with limited government experience could lead to serious consequences.

There are also concerns about whether the team possesses the required skills and maturity to handle the complex tasks and high-stakes decisions that accompany their roles.