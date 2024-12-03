Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Billionaire Investment Banker Warren Stephens Named US Envoy to Britain by Trump, Know All About Him

Published 06:41 IST, December 3rd 2024

Billionaire Investment Banker Warren Stephens Named US Envoy to Britain by Trump, Know All About Him

Warren Stephens, the billionaire investment banker has been named the US envoy to Britain by the President-elect Donald Trump; here's all you need to know...

Trump Names Billionaire Warren Stephens as Envoy to Britain | Image: AP

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump has named billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens as his envoy to Britain, a prestigious posting for the Republican donor whose contributions this year included $2 million to a Trump-backing super PAC.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social site Monday evening, announced he was selecting Stephens to be the U.S. ambassador to the Court of Saint James. The Senate is required to confirm the choice.

“Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America's most cherished and beloved Allies,” Trump said in in his post.

Stephens is the chairman, president and CEO of Little Rock, Arkansas-based financial services firm Stephens Inc., having taken over the firm from his father.

Trump has already named many of his nominees for his Cabinet and high-profile diplomatic posts, assembling a roster of staunch loyalists. Over the weekend, Trump announced he intends to nominate real estate developer Charles Kushner, father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, to serve as ambassador to France.

During his first term, Trump selected Robert “Woody” Johnson, a contributor to his campaign and the owner of the New York Jets football team, as his representative to the United Kingdom.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 06:41 IST, December 3rd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.