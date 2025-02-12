Who Is Marc Fogel? American Teacher Released By Russia After 4 Years

Washington: Marc Fogel, an American history teacher previously imprisoned in Russia, has been released and returned to the United States, a move the White House hailed as a diplomatic breakthrough. Officials see his release as a step toward broader negotiations, including efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Fogel was accompanied back to the U.S. by Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for former President Donald Trump. Upon arrival at the White House, he was welcomed by Trump.

“I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now,” Fogel said, draped in an American flag while standing beside Trump. A native of Pennsylvania, Fogel was expected to reunite with his family soon and expressed deep gratitude to Trump for his release.

Who is Marc Fogel?

Marc Fogel is an American school teacher who had been detained in Russia since August 2021.

He was serving a 14-year prison sentence after authorities found him in possession of medically prescribed marijuana.

In December, President Joe Biden’s administration classified him as "wrongfully detained," a designation that prompted diplomatic efforts to secure his freedom.

Fogel’s Release Follows Earlier Prisoner Swap

Fogel’s release comes months after a major prisoner exchange last August, which saw the return of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and corporate security executive Paul Whelan, among others.

His family, overwhelmed with relief, expressed their gratitude.

“This has been the darkest and most painful period of our lives, but today, we begin to heal,” they said in a statement. "For the first time in years, our family can look forward to the future with hope.”

Details of the Exchange Remain Unclear