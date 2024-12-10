Who Is Mohammad Al Bashir? Rebels-Led Syria New Prime Minister

Syria rebels have named Mohammed al-Bashir as head of the transitional government after the insurgent group over-thrown Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Who is Mohammed al-Bashir?

Mohammed al-Bashir, a key official of the Islamist Group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), has now been appointed as the Prime Minister of the transition government in Syria. Reports said that Bashir had earlier met HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Jolani and Mohammed al-Jalali, who served as Prime Ministers in the Assad-led government.

What happened in Syria in last few days?

Syria witnessed a regime change operation after rebels-led insurgent group and HTS backed by Turkey successfully led a regime change operation against Bashar al-Assad government.

Al-Bashir is a Syrian engineer and politician. He is now serving as the fifth prime minister of Syria under the self-declared HTS regime after dethroning Bashar al-Assad government.

Mohammad al-Bashir key facts