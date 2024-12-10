Search icon
Published 20:17 IST, December 10th 2024

Who Is Mohammad Al Bashir? Rebels-Led Syria New Prime Minister

Mohammed al-Bashir, a key official of the Islamist Group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), has now been appointed as the PM of the transition government.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Syrian civil war | Representational image | Image: AP

Syria rebels have named Mohammed al-Bashir as head of the transitional government after the insurgent group over-thrown Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Who is Mohammed al-Bashir?

Mohammed al-Bashir, a key official of the Islamist Group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), has now been appointed as the Prime Minister of the transition government in Syria. Reports said that Bashir had earlier met HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Jolani and Mohammed al-Jalali, who served as Prime Ministers in the Assad-led government.

What happened in Syria in last few days?

Syria witnessed a regime change operation after rebels-led insurgent group and HTS backed by Turkey successfully led a regime change operation against Bashar al-Assad government.

Al-Bashir is a Syrian engineer and politician. He is now serving as the fifth prime minister of Syria under the self-declared HTS regime after dethroning Bashar al-Assad government.

Mohammad al-Bashir key facts

  • Al-Bashir was born in Jabal Zawiya region of Idlib in 1986.
  • Academically, Al-Bashir is an engineer and has expertise in law and administrative planning.
  • Bashir holds a degree in electrical, electronic engineering and specialisation in communications, from University of Aleppo in 2007.
  • Bashir also holds a certificate in advance English course, which he competed in 2010.
  • The rebel-group leader has a degree in Sharia law with honours from the University of Idlib.
  • Bashir as part of uprising movement against Assad, left his government job in 2021 and joined revolutionaries in the military field.
  • During 2022 and 23, al-Bashir served as minister of development and humanitarian affairs under his predecessor, Ali Keda.
  • Last month in November, Bashir slammed Assad-led regime alleging that it attacked civilians and displaced thousands of them, justifying his offensive in Northwestern Syria when they captured Aleppo.

Updated 20:17 IST, December 10th 2024

