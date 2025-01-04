Who is Morgan Ortagus? Trump Picks New Deputy Middle East Envoy

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has announced Morgan Ortagus as America's Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace to Steven Witkoff.

He made the announcement on Saturday (local time) on Truth Social.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "I am pleased to announce Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace to the Honorable Steven Witkoff. Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson. These things usually don't work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I'm not doing this for me; I'm doing it for them. Let's see what happens.”

Morgan Ortagus Appointed Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East

Trump expressed hope that this appointment will help the US in bringing calm and prosperity to the “troubled region” of the Middle East.

“She will hopefully be an asset to Steve, a great leader and talent, as we seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon!" he added.

Who is Morgan Ortagus?

Trump shared the background details of Ortagus. He mentioned that Morgan Ortagus has had experience in diplomacy and national security and is an active US Navy Reserve Intelligence Officer.

“From 2019-2021, Morgan served as spokesperson at the Department of State (Pompeo!), where she was a member of my Historic Abraham Accords team that brought unprecedented Peace to the Middle East," he added.