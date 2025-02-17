Who is Pritam Singh? Singapore's Indian-origin LoP Found Guilty of Lying to Parliamentary Committee

Singapore: Singapore's Indian-origin Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh was found guilty on Monday of giving false testimony to a parliamentary committee, a verdict that could disqualify him from Parliament and contesting a general election this year.

In the verdict delivered in the State Courts, Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan convicted Pritam Singh of the two charges against him.

Singh was fined a maximum of SGD 7,000 for each of his two charges. The Constitution of Singapore states that a sitting MP will lose his seat and be disqualified from standing for election if he is jailed for at least one year, or fined at least SGD 10,000.

Who is Pritam Singh?

A 48-years-old, Pritam Singh was found to have given false testimony to a parliamentary committee of Singapore that was looking into the conduct of former Workers’ Party MP Raeesah Khan, who had admitted to making up a story about accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station.

The Elections Department confirmed on Monday that the sentence imposed on Singh does not reach the threshold to disqualify him as an MP. It said disqualification is based on the sentence imposed for a single offence.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, the Leader of the Opposition said he will be running for the general election which is due in November this year.

In a Facebook post, Singh said that he has instructed his legal team to file a notice of appeal and to look into the written judgment in closer detail.

LoP Pritam Singh Convicted

Singh, secretary-general of the opposition Workers’ Party, was convicted on Monday.

“The court must send a message on the importance of giving truthful information when under oath,” the judge said during sentencing.

Judge Luke Tan agreed with both the prosecution and the defense that a jail term was not warranted in Singh's case.

Singh was accused of willfully giving two false answers to the COP during its inquiry into Khan's case on December 10 and December 15, 2021.

He was charged with falsely testifying in two cases.

What Led to Singh's Conviction?

On one occasion, Singh had mentioned that after an August 8, 2021 meeting with Khan, WP leaders Sylvia Lim and Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, he wanted Khan to clarify that she had lied in Parliament on August 3.

On two other occasions, Singh stated that during a meeting with Khan on October 3, 2021, he had asked her to come clean about her lie if the issue was raised in the House on October 4, 2021.

Regarding Singh's first charge, Judge Tan noted that evidence showed that at the end of the meeting on August 8, 2021, it was agreed that Khan's lie would not be brought up. It would be difficult for the government to uncover the truth due to the large number of police stations.

At the same time, Singh, being a "political veteran," was aware that the lie could result in Khan being brought to the COP. The judge also pointed out Singh's position as the party’s secretary-general and Leader of the Opposition.

The prosecution had sought a maximum fine of SGD 7,000 on each charge.

Singh's trial began four months ago.

Singh faced up to three years in jail, a fine of up to SGD 7,000 (USD 5,290), or both for each charge, which could eventually disqualify him from his Parliament seat and from contesting a political office.