Who is Yang Tengbo, Chinese Spy Who Used Prince Andrew Link to Gain Influence in UK

New Delhi: Yang Tengbo, a Chinese businessman has been banned in the United Kingdom for allegedly being a ‘Chinese spy’. The authorities have alleged that he purposely established an ‘unusual degree of trust’ with Prince Andrew to gain influence in the country and to help China have a leverage over the politicians. Who is Yang Tengbo, the alleged ‘Chinese Spy’ and what are the allegations on him, here's all you need to know…

Who is Yang Tengbo, Businessman Accused of Being a ‘Chinese Spy’

Also known as Chris Yang, Yang Tengbo is a Chinese national born in 1974 and first came to United Kingdom in 2002 when he studied in London for a year before pursuing his Masters from University of York in Public Administration and Public Policy.

Three years later in 2005, he founded Hampton Group International, a consultancy firm and in May 2013, he was granted indefinite leave to stay in UK. He also co-founded Pitch@Palace China, Duke of York's initiative's Chinese branch to support entrepreneurs.

British authorities allege businessman Yang Tengbo — known only as “H6” until a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order Monday — was working on behalf of the United Front Work Department, an arm of the Chinese Communist Party that is used to influence foreign entities.

When Troubles Began for ‘Chinese Spy’ Yang Tengbo: Complete Timeline

The case against Yang Tengbo began in the year 2021 when in November, he was stopped by the counter-terrorism officers the reasons for which weren't disclosed; his phone and other digital devices were confiscated.

Months later in February 2022, he filed a legal claim stopping the UK government from retaining his data - he first won but later lost on appeal. He was then informed that according to UK authorities, he was linked with the Chinese government's secretive arm that organises Beijing's cultural influence operations called the United Front Work Department (UFWD).

In February 2023, he was ‘off-boarded’ from a London-bound flight from Beijing and was told that UK was in the midst of deciding to bar him from the country. This is when the Chinese businessman's lawyers sought disclosure of allegations from the government and a chance to make his case.

Order for the cancellation of Yang Tengbo's residency rights was announced by the then Home Secretary Suella Braverman on March 15, 2023. He was banned becuase it would be ‘conducive to the public good’.

The Home Office said he was believed to have carried out ‘covert and deceptive activity’ for the Chinese Communist Party. Judges agreed with MI5, Britain’s domestic intelligence, that Yang ‘represented a risk to the national security’ and dismissed his appeal.

Yang Tengbo's Relationship With Prince Andrew

The tribunal heard that in 2021, authorities found documents that showed how close Yang was to Prince Andrew, King Charles III’s younger brother. One letter from a senior adviser to Andrew told Yang he should “never underestimate the strength” of his relationship with the royal. “Outside of his closest internal confidants, you sit at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on,” the adviser wrote.

The tribunal said that when Yang was interviewed by immigration authorities he failed to give a full account of his relationship with the prince, which it said had a “covert and clandestine” element. Andrew has been repeatedly criticized for his links to wealthy foreigners and prompted critics to suggest that those individuals were trying to buy access to the royal family. Andrew’s office said the royal met Yang “through official channels” and nothing of a sensitive nature was ever discussed.

‘I Have Done Nothing Wrong or Unlawful’: Yang Tengbo Denies Allegations

Yang strongly denied the espionage claims and said he was a victim of a changing political climate that had seen a rise in tensions between Britain and China. “I have done nothing wrong or unlawful,” he said in a statement. “The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue.”