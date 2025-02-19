Who is Likely To Be the Next Pontiff After Pope Francis? Check Names of Frontrunners

The Vatican City: Pope Francis, who is the oldest pope in over 100 years, is currently in the hospital and is battling for his life, as he continues to be treated for severe bronchitis and double pneumonia. With his deteriorating health, take a look at the frontrunners, who may be elected as the next Pontiff…

Pope Francis Hospitalised: Latest Health Update

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with double pneumonia, following further tests and remains in a "complex" medical condition, according to a Vatican statement released on Tuesday. The 88-year-old pontiff underwent a chest X-ray, which showed the development of bilateral pneumonia, requiring additional pharmacological treatment.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Friday after experiencing a respiratory tract infection, which he had referred to as bronchitis for over a week. A polymicrobial infection is caused by multiple microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

Also Read:

How is an Heir to St. Peter Elected?

Once the pope resigns or passes away, a conclave takes place in the Sistine Chapel of Vatican where the 253 cardinals from around the world participate in the voting rounds, to determine the next head. For the rounds of voting, cardinals who are above the age of 80, will not be able to participate.

Who Will Succeed Pope Francis? Check Names of Frontrunners

Take a look at the complete list of frontrunners to become the next pope after Pope Francis…

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu

65-year-old Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu from the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the President of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar. Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu allowed priests to bless same-sex couples and unmarried people by declaring the doctrine of Fiducia Supplicans. He was made a cardinal in 2019.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

Serving as the Pro-Prefect for the Section of First Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization and President of the Interdicasterial Commission for Consecrated Religious, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is 67 years old and is from Philippines. Known as the ‘Asian Pope Francis’, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has been critical of how LGBT people, divorced and remarried Catholics are treated by the Church. He was made a cardinal in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI.

Cardinal Mario Grech

Cardinal Mario Grech is from Malta and is 67 years old; he is currently the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops. Cardinal Mario Grech has spoken about the importance of talking to those who had been excluded from the Church for their marital status or sexual preference. It was Pope Francis who made him a cardial in 2020.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

Hailing from Italy and born in Rome, 69-year-old Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is the President of the Italian Episcopal Conference and has also served in an important position of Archbishop of Bologna, Italy. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is said to be a Pope Francis-favourite and was made a cardinal by him in 2019.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

70-year-old Cardinal Pietro Parolin served in Pope Francis' Vatican for 11 years as the Secretary of State and is considered to be moderately political. Pope Francis made his cardinal in 2014.

Cardinal Wim Eijk

Cardinal Wim Eijk is a former doctor from The Netherlands and is regarded as one of the most conservative frontrunners for the position. He had helped in writing the ‘Eleven Cardinals Speak on Marriage and the Family’ which was against Francis' endorsement of civil remarriages. He was made a cardinal in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI.

Cardinal Peter Erdo

72-year-old Cardinal Peter Erdo from Hungary is the ex-President of the Council of Bishop's Conference of Europe. A conservative, Cardinal Peter Erdo opposed Holy Communion being received by divorced or remarried Catholics. He has also been against European countries accepting refugees. Pope John Paul II made Cardinal Peter Erdo a cardinal in 2003.

Cardinal Raymond Burke