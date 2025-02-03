Why Japan's Elderly Women Are Opting For Prison Over Loneliness

Tokyo: With a large percentage of citizens over the age of 65, Japan is the country with the oldest population in the world. As the country continues to age, senior citizens, especially elderly women are reportedly hit with an epidemic, also known as the ‘lonely death’ epidemic. Reports suggested that a growing number of elderly women are turning to crime as a means to escape the isolation and loneliness that often accompanies old age. The phenomenon is also known as ‘kodokushi’ or ‘lonely death’, which refers to individuals dying alone and remaining unnoticed for long periods in Japan.

In one such example, an 81-year-old woman, Akiyo has reportedly chosen to spend her time in jail rather than die alone. Akiyo was first imprisoned in her 60s for stealing food, and years later, struggling to survive on a small pension and without family support, she turned to theft once more.

"If I had been financially stable and had a comfortable lifestyle, I definitely wouldn't have done it," Akiyo said.

However, Akiyo's story is not unique and according to government data from 2022, more than 80 per cent of elderly female inmates were imprisoned for theft. Since 2003, the number of inmates aged 65 and older has nearly quadrupled.

Takayoshi Shiranaga, an officer at Tochigi Women's Prison, noted, "For many elderly inmates, prison feels like a better option than dying alone outside."

Meanwhile, Akiyo's experience points to the struggles faced by many elderly individuals in Japan. Before her imprisonment, she lived with her 43-year-old son, who frequently hinted that he wanted her to leave. Later, the strained relationship between the two worsened her despair, leaving her feeling, "There's no point in me living" and “I just want to die”.

When she was released in October 2024, Akiyo struggled with deep shame and feared her son's judgment. "Being alone is incredibly difficult, and I feel ashamed that I ended up in this situation," she confessed.

Notably, this unique epidemic has not only drawn attention in Japan but has also stirred discussions on Chinese social media.

Several users expressed sympathy and concern, with one commenting, "This is the reality of an ageing society. Having children or not makes little difference—the real problem is lacking financial security and the ability to care for yourself."