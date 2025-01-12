Will Prince William and Kate Attend Trump’s Inauguration? Expert Discusses Royals’ ‘Above Politics’ Stance

New Delhi, India: Donald Trump 's affection for royalty, particularly the British royal family, has long been no secret. As the inauguration of the 47th U.S. president approaches on January 20 in Washington, D.C., royal commentator Neil Sean sparked speculation about the potential attendance of British royals at the major political event.

Following a friendly encounter between Trump and Prince William at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, where the two exchanged pleasantries, Sean revealed that both Prince William and Catherine, along with King Charles and Queen Camilla, had been invited to the inauguration.

"According to my sources, both William and Catherine, along with the King and Queen, have all been invited to Trump’s inauguration," Sean shared with Fox News.

However, despite the invitation, the likelihood of the British royals attending remains unclear.

Royal expert Brittani Berger expressed doubts about their participation, telling The Daily Express US, "Trump may have invited them, but that doesn’t mean they will go.”

Remaining sceptical of Prince William and Kate Middleton, she explained that their schedules were filled with numerous invitations, many of which they decline. She also pointed out the divisiveness surrounding the 2020 election and the political rift between Trump’s supporters and his critics. “I’d be very shocked to see them at the inauguration, especially with how divisive the election was and how things still are between the left and MAGA," she said.

While British royal attendance remains uncertain, there are indications that another royal family could make an appearance.

According to Berger, the Crown Prince Couple of Serbia might attend the event. Though the Serbian monarchy was deposed decades ago, their connections with the Trump family remain strong. The Serbian royals' friendly relationship with Trump could potentially align them with the inauguration celebrations.

In other royal news, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, recently represented the British royal family at the funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in Washington, D.C., where he was photographed seated next to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.